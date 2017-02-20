New details emerge in Dunsmuir teen’s disappearance

Dunsmuir, Cal.- A missing 15-year-old Dunsmuir girl was found Saturday about 125 miles south of her home.
Victoria Lara was reported missing and endangered on Saturday, Feb. 11. At the time, investigators believed Lara left her home voluntarily .
Saturday, February 18, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sighting of the teenager in Orland, California. According to Orland Police Department, a citizen reported seeing the teenager at a home in the area.
Orland police officers tracked Lara down and she initially gave them a false name. It was later revealed she had been staying in the area for at least two days.
“We are tremendously relieved that Victoria was found safe and in reasonably good health,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “Any teenager absent from their home for extended periods of time is endangered and many citizens do not realize many of these teenage runaways fall prey to human trafficking predators.”
Anyone with information about Lara’s disappearance or her activities from Feb. 9-18 are urged to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.