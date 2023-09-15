New ‘Greetings From Klamath Falls’ mural installed downtown

Posted by Derek Strom September 15, 2023

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Klamath Falls Downtown Association is partnering with two Central Oregon artists to paint a mural.

The artists, Katie Daisy and Karen Eland, have been working all week on the 16 foot tall painting at 900 Main Street.

They have painted several murals around Central Oregon and want to bring their talents to Southern Oregon as well.

The mural will say ‘Greetings From Klamath Falls’ and feature some of the wetlands and marshes in Klamath County.

Artist Katie Diasy said, “everyone has been so kind to us, who has passed by and offered constructive comments and happy things and people have brought us cookies. It’s just been a great community.”

Daisy and Eland said the mural should be finished on Friday.

They hope to partner with more cities around Southern Oregon to create more murals.

 

Derek Strom
