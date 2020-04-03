New mask guidelines expected from the White House

(NBC News) – The White House is expected to shift its guidance on wearing masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Health experts are now warning it’s possible for the coronavirus to spread through simply breathing or talking.
Mayors in Los Angles, New York And Laredo, Texas are now requiring anyone in a public setting to wear a mask, although not the N-95 version, which is in short supply for medical teams.
Instead, they’re suggesting a simple cloth covering, even a bandana, scarf or handkerchief that covers the nose and mouth.
Doctors stress the mask only prevents you from spreading the disease, not from getting it, and that the best weapon in this fight is keeping your hands washed and keeping your distance, six feet or more, from others.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2V3wD2g