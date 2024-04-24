New wildfire detection camera installed in Lake County

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A new wildfire detection camera has been installed on Green Mountain in Southeastern Oregon.

The new camera is in thanks to the partnership between the Lakeview District of the BLM and the Oregon Hazards Lab at the University of Oregon.

The Green Mountain camera is hosted on the ALERTWest platform and is one of a 1,000 plus camera network, 16 of which are in Oregon and sponsored by the BLM.

“These new camera systems will allow us to detect wildfires quickly, and they will also allow fire managers to get information on fire behavior earlier and make more timely critical decisions on what resources they send to the fire,” said Lakeview District Manager Todd Forbes.

According to the bureau, the Green Mountain Fire Lookout will continue to be staffed from June through October.

This summer, another wildfire detection camera is set to be installed 60 miles east of Lakeview on Acty Mountain, if conditions allow.

