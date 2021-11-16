Nike postpones release of Travis Scott sneaker

BEAVERTON, Ore. (CNN) – Nike is postponing the release of its sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott following the Astroworld concert tragedy.

Nike made the announcement on its website Monday, saying the move was a sign of respect for everyone impacted by the Astroworld tragedy.

Ten people died when crowds started surging when Scott started performing.

That includes a nine-year-old boy who died Sunday from his injuries after being trampled at the festival.

The sneaker, officially known as the “Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 Cactus Trails,” was originally set to be released in December.

A rescheduled release date has not been announced.