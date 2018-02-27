‘No Recall’ push against Ashland residents petition

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland Parks and Recreation commissioners are fighting to keep their jobs.
A recall effort is now on the ballot for special election after complaints turned to petitions over how the commission handled the Ashland Senior Center and it’s staff.
“I think we have the support of the majority of Ashland residents,” said Mike Gardiner, one of the commissioners being recalled. “Especially the people that have lived in town and been here for awhile and appreciate the value of Ashland parks.”
Over the weekend, fliers against the recall were distributed to Ashland neighborhoods.
“I don’t think the recall is necessary,” said Gardiner. “I would encourage anybody that wants to run against me when I’m up for election in November, to fill out a petition and run for a position.”
The special election is set to be held on March 13th.