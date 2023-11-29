Nominations open for Curry County families in need to receive holiday cash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to nominate curry county families in need to receive some extra cash for the holidays.

Sheriff John Ward says this service is one they are happy to provide year and year again to families needing a little extra help.

“We see it every day,” Sheriff Ward said. “We don’t do it for our self gratification, we do it because it’s the right thing to do and we want to be part of the community and the community wants to be a part of us.”

Nominations are open now until December 10. You can submit your nomination for a Curry County family in need at [email protected]

Sheriff Ward says out of the families nominated, his staff will choose a select few to receive cash next month.

He says the chosen families will likely receive the extra cash around December 15th.

