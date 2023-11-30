North Bend man dies after losing control of BMW on Highway 101

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A North Bend man is dead after a crash on Highway 101 in Coos County Monday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, Andrew Chase Carlson, 24, was driving northbound near milepost 226 when his BMW had a tire issue. Carlson then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide sideways into oncoming traffic.

Carlson’s vehicle was struck by a dump truck driving southbound.

Carlson was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around four hours during the on-scene investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.