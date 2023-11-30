North Bend man dies after losing control of BMW on Highway 101

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 29, 2023

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A North Bend man is dead after a crash on Highway 101 in Coos County Monday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, Andrew Chase Carlson, 24, was driving northbound near milepost 226 when his BMW had a tire issue.  Carlson then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide sideways into oncoming traffic.

Carlson’s vehicle was struck by a dump truck driving southbound.

Carlson was declared dead at the scene.  The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around four hours during the on-scene investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content