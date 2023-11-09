North Bend man found guilty of second degree murder

COOS COUNTY, Ore.– A North Bend man was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder Wednesday morning.

48 year-old Johnny Ray Bohannon was found guilty after a five day trial, for the death of Rebecca Reeves.

The Coos County DA’s office said Bohannon bludgeoned Reeves to death.

Back in June of 2022, a 911 caller discovered a body at a house, along the 17000 block of Idaho Drive in Coos Bay.

Officers on the scene believed her death was a homicide.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said, “we do believe the jury reached the correct verdict. We’re satisfied with that verdict and I know the family of the deceased is happy with the verdict.”

Bohannon will have to serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Second degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison, under Measure 11.

