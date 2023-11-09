Ashland taking steps towards a new city manager at city council meeting

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland is taking steps to find a new leadership after the city manager resigned last week.

During a city council meeting last night, it was decided that Deputy City Manager Sabrina Cotta will take over the role. Per the contract Cotta signed, she will be City Manager of Ashland until the end of January. Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham was very confident in Cotta’s ability to take over the role.

“As the current Deputy City Manager, Sabrina Cotta has done this in the past,” Mayor Graham told NBC5, “Whenever our city manager has been out on any kind of leave, the deputy city manager takes over that role”.

Ashland plans to discuss a permanent replacement for the position with the public during their November 20th study session.

At the meeting, councilors also announced that the city will be opening a Sever Weather Shelter with Options for Helping Residents of Ashland (OHRA) this winter. This shelter, located at 2200 Ashland Street, will be open any time the temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit to take in the homeless.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.