North Carolina mom arrested for confronting school ‘bullies’

Mother Jamie Rathburn said, “He got hit, kicked, hit with a computer, he was shoved, he was jerked off a slide from behind.”
Mid-way through the school year, Rathburn started writing down the episodes of bullying that she says her 3rd grade son, Blake was suffering because they were so frequent.
“I feel like it was handled poorly,” Rathburn said. “I feel like my son was neglected in the fact that he would ask for help and not receive it. He was not being heard, which is why I got involved.”
On May 17th Jaime walked into Greenbrier Elementary without permission and confronted two students.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said she “began yelling at them while pointing her finger in a threatening manner.”
The affidavit also says she used profanity towards a teacher.
“I probably was seeming like a bully at that point,” Rathburn said. “I’m not proud of it.”
Still, the class mom is calling on the district to be more proactive.
Greenville County Schools said if a parent doesn’t feel a school is being responsive, they should contact the district. But Rathburn did not.
Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools said, “It is never ok to confront other people’s children and to use foul language with them and threatening language with them.”
Part of Rathburn’s frustration is she didn’t know how the accused bullies were being punished. But the district says to release that information would be a violation of the other families” privacy.”
Rathburn said her son knows she was only trying to protect him, and she hopes he can learn from her mistakes. “I told him what I did wasn’t okay,” she said. “It wasn’t, it was not okay, mom shouldn’t have done that, but I was upset and you see what happened when I allowed my emotions to control my behavior, I didn’t something stupid and it got me arrested.”