28-year-old felon facing attempted murder after Coos County shooting

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A 28-year-old convicted felon is facing more charges after reportedly firing a gun into an occupied vehicle on Old Highway 42.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the call just before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. When the sergeant arrived he found out that 28-year-old Blaine Monson had allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at another person who was driving away from Monson on the highway.

Officers say the victim had several bullet holes in his car and a flat tire.

Monson, who is a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to have a gun.

After obtaining a probable cause warrant, officers were able to find Monson on Friday evening. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was charged and arraigned Monday.

His bail is set at $1 million.