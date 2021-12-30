Number of flu cases on the rise

(NBC) After a record low last year, the CDC is tracking a growing number of flu cases across the country, a number that could reach pre-pandemic levels this season.

4,500 flu cases were reported at clinical labs nationwide for the week ending December 18th. That’s up from about 2,500 cases just two weeks earlier. And experts say they expect those numbers to continue to go up over the next several weeks.

Even more worrisome, the CDC data shows most of the flu cases out there are from a strain of influenza that tends to mutate faster than other variants, which could lead to more hospitalizations.

The CDC is continuing to urge people to remember to get their flu shots.