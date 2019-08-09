NWS issues special weather statement due to thunderstorm

MEDFORD, Ore. – An incoming thunderstorm is prompting the National Weather Service to issue a special weather statement and severe thunderstorm watch.
The NWS’s Medford office said the special statement covers central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, the southern Oregon Cascades, and Jackson County. It was current as of 2:07 p.m. August 9. According to the NWS, the areas specified could see winds in excess of 30 miles-per-hour. Half-inch sized hail may accompany this particular storm.
After the NWS issued the special statement, they issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southwest and central Oregon effective until 10:00 p.m. Friday.
Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
The National Weather Service said lightning can strike up to ten miles away from the source. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.