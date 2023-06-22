ODF continues live burn training north of Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Smoke may be visible above the Rogue Valley on Thursday and Friday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said its Medford unit is holding a “live burn training” north of Central Point along Truax Road and Newland Road.
ODF explained that new firefighters will get real-world experience fighting wildfires but in a controlled environment with supervisors available to coach and intervene if necessary.
“Smoke may be seen from this area both today [Thursday] and Friday,” ODF said. “Please be aware this is a two-day event.”
According to ODF, about 22 acres will be burned by the end of the exercise Friday.
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.