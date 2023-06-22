All on board submersible ‘Titan’ presumed dead, Coast Guard says

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (CNN) – An update in the search for a missing submersible and the five people inside: The Coast Guard confirmed Thursday afternoon that debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic is from the OceanGate submersible Titan.

The Titan lost contact with its surface ship nearly two hours after it dove into the North Atlantic Sunday.

The worst fears of many were confirmed in the search for a missing submersible Thursday.

U.S. Coast Guard Admiral John Mauger said, “This morning, an ROV, or remotely operated vehicle, from the vessel Horizon Arctic, discovered the tailcone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor. The ROV subsequently found additional debris. In consultation with experts from the Unified Command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families.”

Lost aboard the missing sub include Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, the company leading the voyage.

Admiral Mauger said, “On behalf of the United States Coast Guard, and the entire Unified Command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families.”

The mission now changes to recovering the Titan and bringing closure to the families and colleagues of those who were aboard.

