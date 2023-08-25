ODF watches out for new wildfires following thunderstorms in SW Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is conducting reconnaissance missions after dozens of lightning strikes were detected across southwest Oregon.

ODF said that on Thursday night, over 48 lightning strikes hit Josephine County. Friday morning, crews responded to one new fire as a result of the strikes.

That fire, dubbed the “Thunder Ranch Fire,” was estimated to be about two to three acres and local firefighters are engaged in an aggressive initial attack with additional resources on the way.

“While this storm did bring rain, lightning-caused fires may begin to smolder or burn today [Friday] in hot, windy conditions,” ODF said. “ODF will continue to monitor strike areas with our camera detection system, recon flights and firefighters patrolling on the ground.”

