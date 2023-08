MEDFORD, Ore. – The US Postal Service said the Medford processing center will remain open with some changes after the facility was evaluated this month.

USPS said the facility will be modernized with some operations transitioned to the Portland regional center.

The Postal Service said there will be no career layoffs as part of this transition and there will be no impacts to local customer and retail service.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.