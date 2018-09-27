ODFW: wolf kills guard dog in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A livestock guard dog died after being attacked by a wolf in Jackson County, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Sometime during the early morning hours of September 24, the sound of a Tibetan Mastiff being attacked awoke a livestock owner in the Boundary Butte area. He later found the dog limping through a cow pasture toward his residence. The dog died from its injuries that night.
ODFW said an investigation revealed the dog had at least 25 puncture wounds and tooth scrapes on its body. Deep tissue trauma was also found associated with the bites. Due to the location of the injuries, their size, the severity of the trauma and the presence of wolf tracks in the area, officials determined the dog was attacked by a wolf.
The location of the attack is within the Rogue Pack’s territory, which spans from Prospect to Fort Klamath between Highway 62 and Highway 140 in Jackson and Klamath Counties.