ODOT braces for inclement weather

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – ODOT is vigorously preparing for the snow the Rogue Valley could see Monday night, bracing for the worst.

ODOT said that ahead of severe storms like this one, they try to stay ahead of the weather.

That means watching the forecasts like the rest of us, doing things like double-checking equipment and materials, as well as positioning their resources where they are most likely to be needed.

“We have daily updates from the National Weather Service, and we really work closely with them to understand where we’re going to get the biggest impact from the weather,” ODOT Spokesperson Matt Noble said. “Based on that, then we can put a plan together.”

Noble said that this looks to be the coldest weather storm we’ve seen this season.

Noble recommends leaving some extra time to get to your destination if you plan on being on the roads.

Before you leave, you can always check tripcheck.com for the latest updates on the road conditions.