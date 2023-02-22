ODOT says drivers should carry chains as winter storm approaches

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – The anticipated winter weather means ODOT will be keeping a close eye on conditions Wednesday.

With heavier snow expected in the High Cascades and Siskiyou Summit areas, ODOT said it’s important to carry chains for your tires.

According to ODOT, there is not a checkpoint for chains in the High Cascades.

But Siskiyou Summit does have checkpoints.

It’s unclear right now if the coming storm will require chains.

However, ODOT said no matter if you have all wheel drive or winter tires, it’s best to keep them with you this time of year.

“Put chains in your vehicle,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble said. “And if you either encounter a sign that says we recommend them, you should probably pull over, safely on the shoulder, and put them on, they are very helpful and we also recommend testing them at your home before you leave.”

There are different levels to chain requirements with conditional closure being the strictest level, when all vehicles must use chains.

And you don’t have chains when it’s required, ODOT said they will turn you around, to purchase them.

Noble said the best way to be prepared, is to look at TripCheck before you hit the road, as conditions change constantly.