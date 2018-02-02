Officer-involved shooting suspect in court

Medford, Ore. — A man involved in an officer-involved shooting last week at the VA in White City was back in court Friday. Gilbert Matthew Negrete was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week.
Friday afternoon, he was arraigned on those charges. The grand jury also found officer’s actions were justified, as a lawful use of deadly force. Police said Negrete, a veteran, pointed a knife at a VA employee.
Police at the VA tried non-lethal methods to subdue him, but ultimately fired a single shot – hitting him in the chest.
No plea was entered today, but Negrete’s attorney indicated he will plead ‘not guilty’ to the charges.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: