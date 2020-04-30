Officers cleared in Klamath County shooting

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – All officers involved in a fatal shootout along Highway 97 have been cleared of wrongdoing.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said it all started on April 10 when police received a domestic disturbance call involving a reportedly intoxicated man. Dispatchers were told the man was trying to take his children and had an AK-47.
When deputies arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Fargo Street in Klamath Falls, the man had already taken off with a 6-year-old child in the back seat.
An Oregon State Police trooper spotted the suspect but he eluded police, which led to a chase down Highway 97. Deputies were able to use spike strips to stop the car on Wocus Road, just north of the city.
According to prosecutors, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and started firing at officers. Gunfire was exchanged, one officer was struck directly and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.
The child was unharmed.
The officers involved were placed on leave, as is department policy.
The officer who was injured was treated and released.
On April 30, the district attorney’s office said a grand jury found all the officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.