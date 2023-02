(KGW) Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have flattened out, according to the CDC, though case rates rise and fall. Now, nearly three years after the pandemic reached the U.S., Oregon is one of 14 states with some mask requirements in place for certain settings — but that could soon change.

