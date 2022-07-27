OHA delivers dozens of air conditioners to Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.–The Oregon Health Authority has given over 70 air conditioners to Medford non-profit Unete to distribute to people in need.

The air conditioners are part of a statewide program to help people at risk for heat-related illnesses.

The O.H.A. said they have already distributed around one thousand air conditioners across Oregon.

They said they plan on buying around 2,000 more.

A spokesperson said they’ve had supply chain issues, but more air conditioners should be delivered to Southern Oregon soon.

The O.H.A.’s Interim Medicaid Director Dana Hittle said, “we’re thinking, at this point, 35 in the next day or two. We are expecting an additional shipment of air conditioners coming in tomorrow and we need to figure out where the allotment is for those.

Hittle said they are working to make sure that those who need the air conditioners get them first.

She said they are prioritizing people with disabilities, the elderly and people who qualify for Medicare or Medicaid.