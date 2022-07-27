Yreka city council rejects $30 million aquatic center

YREKA, Calif.— The Yreka City Council has struck down a plan for a new $30 million aquatic center.

At Monday’s special meeting the city decided not to put a sales tax on the November ballot.

It would have covered a new pool’s maintenance and operational costs.

It was revealed last week that the estimated cost for the aquatic center would be significantly higher than the $8.5 million state grant the city plans to apply for.

The city’s manager, Jason Ledbetter, said that he hopes some type of facility is built, despite opposition to the sales tax

“Either way, I would certainly hope that whether its this project or another project, that we have direction to place a swimming pool in the city of Yreka.”

The aquatic center was supposed to include two pools, a park and a meditation garden.

The idea of adding a community pool is still being considered, but the city will need to find a new solution to retain the grant.