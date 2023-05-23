OHA investigates Salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is investigating a cluster of four cases of Salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough.

The OHA said raw cookie or S’mores Bar dough sold by the “take-and-bake” pizza chain was significantly associated with a particular strain of Salmonella bacteria. None of the cases involved hospitalization and there have been no deaths.

“People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. “It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics.”

For general information, visit OHA’s salmonellosis page, or the CDC’s Salmonella page.

