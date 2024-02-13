One week into the 2024 Legislative Session, big deadlines looming for bills

SALEM, Ore.– We’re already a week into the 2024 Legislative Session and there are plenty of important deadlines this week for many bills.

Legislators are still working on addressing the housing shortage and revising Measure 110.

Any bills that don’t make it through committee by the end of this week will be dead.

Medford Republican Representative Kim Wallan said both of her bills are on track to pass.

The bills aim to give more insight into the state’s medical examiner system and helping the department of agriculture investigate marijuana grows.

She’s also in favor of Governor Kotek’s $500 million housing bill.

“Last I heard, and there have been a lot of changes, last I heard, I was pretty satisfied with it,” Wallan said, “I know there’s enough in there for people to love and to hate. I know the City of Medford has signed on as a supporter of it.”

Wallan said both parties are also looking to revise Measure 110, which includes providing funding for drug treatment options.

Ashland Democratic Representative Pam Marsh has a bill that will help address some of that funding.

Marsh said, “I have a bill that would provide jails with some funding so they could implement medication-assisted treatment within the jails for people who come into jail with opioid disorders.”

Marsh hopes her bill will be included in the package of Measure 110 reforms.

She is also in support of Governor Kotek’s housing bill.

Representative Wallan said they may also try to find more funding for ODOT, because they aren’t receiving as much money from the gas tax.

She said it could become the main issue of the 2025 session if they can’t find a solution.

