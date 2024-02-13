Rare neurodevelopmental condition research and one local man lives with it

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The University of Iowa is receiving a grant that’s going into the research of a rare neuro-developmental condition, one that some sources say only 10 people in the United States have and one of them is 28-year-old Franklin Henry, who lives in Medford.

NR4A2- related syndromes can have effects on the development of communication, social and learning skills. For the majority of Henry’s life, he was believed to have autism until a genetic test indicated otherwise. His father, Joe Henry, says there has only been 18 people in medical literature who have written about it.

But this grant by the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation to the University of Iowa, will be bringing more attention to Franklin Henry’s condition. However, even with a lack of information on it, the Henry family have learned to lead happy lives.

Joe Henry said,

“I certainly know the trials and tribulations of raising a disabled child and for us the outcomes improved. So, it’s nice to share that with others and I think franklin actually likes the fact that he’s special, that he’s got something special going on and likes to say that he has it because it is so unique.”

In all, the Eagles Autism Foundation granted $6.2 million to fund 34 research and community projects, relating to neurological and developmental disorders.

Maximus Osburn
