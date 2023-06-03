ONLY ON 5: Victim speaks after high speed crash by suspect eluding police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Exclusively on NBC5 News, we’re hearing from the driver, involved in a terrifying crash Thursday night in Medford.

Medford Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, when the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

The accident happened at Table Rock road at the intersection of Merriman road.

All because MPD said the suspect, now identified as, 35-year-old Daniel Ledezma, tried to speed away from police.

The frightening crash was captured on a home video camera.

Police said three people were injured.

The two passengers in the suspect’s truck were transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

But the driver of the white car, Mark Saxton, escaped with a broken thumb and bruised lungs.

Listen to what he experienced after getting hit by the truck.

“This truck came cutting into my lane probably 50 or 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone,” Saxton said. “He connected to my car and absolutely disintegrated my engine, broke out the front windshield. Got out of the car and their trying to get me away because the suspect apparently had a gun.”

Police said the suspect fled on foot after the crash.

It took a few hours before he was taken into custody.

35-year-old Ledezma is being charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault by a vehicle and attempting to elude.

He also has outstanding warrants.

Saxton tells NBC5 he’s doing fine right now and is grateful that his car stayed mostly intact, limiting his injuries.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.