Open missing person cases in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – May is National Missing and Unidentified Person’s Month and Klamath Falls Police Department highlighted the department’s open missing person cases.

James Martin Monti was last contacted in March of 1995.

If anyone knows anything, they’re asked to contact police. Another missing person is Ethan William Brett Swinger.

He was last contacted in December of 2019.

If you have any information about these cases contact Klamath Falls police at 541-883-5336.

