The Stephanie Anne Warner cold case has been reopened

RUCH, Ore. – The cold case involving the 2013 disappearance of Stephanie Anne Warner has been reopened.

Nearly 10 years ago, 43-year-old Stephanie Anne Warner vanished after going to the Ashland 4th of July Parade with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames.

Back in 2017, detectives said her boyfriend was the prime suspect and the last person to see Warner alive, but there have been no arrests in the case.

Now after some new potential evidence was discovered last week the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, it believes Warner’s body was left in the Applegate area.

“About a week ago a mushroom hunter was out in the Applegate off of China Gulch Road and came across what they thought was human hair and they reported it to law enforcement, we went out there and seized some of the hair and we’ve since confirmed it is human,” said Sgt. Jesse Ainsworth.

Sergeant Ainsworth said the hair has been sent to the Oregon State Police Department forensics lab for analysis.

He said the hair was found two and a half miles from Warner’s house, and that they will be in the area with search and rescue teams and cadaver dogs to see if they can find her remains.

Anyone with information about Warner’s disappearance is asked to contact Sergeant Ainsworth at (541) 774-6816.

