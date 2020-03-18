Open restaurants issue take-out only, options for delivery possible

MEDFORD, Ore.– Restaurants are adjusting hours and how they serve customers during this unprecedented time.
Several local restaurants NBC5 News spoke with Tuesday are putting all their efforts toward take-out services. Some are also making cutbacks which include layoff but many have said they’re trying to stay open as much as possible.
But some are beginning to look into the possibility of opening up a delivery service. Downtown Market in Medford said it would be opening up a delivery service Wednesday and R&D Sandwiches said it was considering it.
R&D’s owner Brian Kenyon says he hopes this issue wraps up soon. While they’re doing what they can to maintain a business, if this problem goes on for too long finances might get more difficult.
“I mean it’s definitely going to hurt us if it goes on for too long,” said Kenyon.
Even before the governor’s announcement Monday, almost all of them had seen a huge dip in foot traffic the last couple weeks. Many local restaurants are still open but if you’re wondering what services they’re providing, if any, call them during normal business hours.
