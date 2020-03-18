City of Ashland creates emergency management team

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland wants to take a lead on providing resources for the medical community.
According to the “Ashland Emergency Management Organization” city employees are now taking on additional roles. They’re being tasked with opening the lines of communication between the city, county, and state. They’re also making sure Ashland has enough supplies on hand, should the virus spread within the community.
“Things will change depending on how serious the situation gets. We’ll see how much change actually needs to happen to everyday life,” PIO of Ashland Fire & Rescue, Chris Chambers said.
Chambers says the city already put up 24-hour hand washing and sanitizing stations in public parks so everyone can practice good hygiene.
