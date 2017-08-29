PORTLAND, Or.- The Oregon Air National Guard and Coast Guard will respond to assist with rescue operations in Texas as thousands of people flee from the rising waters of Hurricane Harvey.
On Monday, about 15 members of the The Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron flew into Texas. The group consists of two teams and a command element, comprised of Combat Controllers and Pararescuemen.
The teams will help restore airfields that are inaccessible or unusable, and assist in rescue operations.
“We are here ready to support state local civilian authorities but also ready to fight our wars abroad, so when we have the opportunity to help other Americans here at home these guys and gals just jump at the chance they love to do it. I’m quite proud of them,” said Colonel Duke Pirak, 142nd fighter wing commander.
The Coast Guard has 20 helicopters conducting rescue operations currently, along with ground and water crews. They have rescued more than 1,450 people so far.
Additional personnel from the Pacific Northwest are on standby to provide support if necessary.
Original post from KGW. Read more here.