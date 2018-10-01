Oregon Caves Chateau closed for restoration

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The Oregon Caves Chateau is closing for the next year and a half for restoration.
The National Park Service says the roof and sidings are in dire need of repair.
The project will also focus on electrical, plumbing, and making it ADA accessible.
“In order to restore this lodge, it was going to take the work of citizens and the interest of citizens. The park service of course is now bringing to the table all of the life safety and accessibility restoration,” said Sue Densmore, Executive Director of The Friends of the Oregon Caves and Chateau.
The Friends of the Oregon Caves and Chateau, an organization partnering with the National Park Service, is hoping to restore much of the building with its original look from the 1930’s.
The organization currently has 270 monterey pieces from desks to paintings and beds.
The goal in the long run is to have the largest public collection of monterey furniture anywhere in the U.S.
While the chateau will be closed for at least the next 18 months, other operations at the park will remain open.
“The cave tours are still going to be running, so don’t forget we will still be open–it’s a fabulous place up here,” said Densmore.
Cave tours go from May through the end of November.
