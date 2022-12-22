Oregon commercial Dungeness crab season hits another delay

NEWPORT, Ore. – The commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon has been delayed until at least January 15, 2023, due to low meat yield and the presence of elevated levels of domoic acid in some crabs.

Dungeness crabbing is a significant commercial industry in Oregon, and the delayed season is meant to ensure that consumers receive a high-quality product and that crabs are not wasted.

Pre-season testing, including meat yield and biotoxin testing, will continue in the coming weeks to determine which parts of the state may be able to open on January 15. However, there may be further delays.

The season was originally scheduled to open on December 1, 2022.