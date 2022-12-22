Burglary suspects arrested in Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two burglary suspects are now behind bars in Josephine County.

On December 20th, 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft at Ray’s Food Place in Selma.

Using video surveillance, authorities reportedly identified a male and female suspect who entered the store together and stole cash from a register and a wallet before fleeing the scene in a white van.

A similar incident was reported at Ray’s Food Place in Merlin that same evening, although nothing was taken.

Store management also reported that their Gold Hill location was burglarized on Thanksgiving Day, so they gave the police a picture and name of the possible suspect.

In the early hours of December 21st, deputies found a van matching the description of the suspect vehicle at Winco in Grants Pass.

Police said inside the van, they found 37-year-old Brandon Thomas Hoage and 43-year-old Vickie Ann Knight, who were both cooperative and admitted to their involvement in the Selma and Merlin incidents.

Hoage, who had a warrant out for his arrest, also admitted to the Gold Hill burglary and was taken into custody.

Hoage and Knight were both lodged in the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges, including theft and burglary.