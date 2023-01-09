Oregon commercial Dungeness crab season opens on parts of Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Ore. – After numerous delays, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season is set to kick off along part of the state’s coast this month.

The season was originally scheduled to open on December 1, 2022. However, pre-season testing confirmed elevated levels of biotoxins in crabs along with low meat yield.

On January 9, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced meat fill is adequate and biotoxins are below alert levels in crabs tested from Cape Arago north.

With the new information, ODFW decided to open Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery season from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago on January 15, 2023.

ODFW said domoic acid testing of crab will continue from Cape Arago south to the California border as test results showed elevated levels of the biotoxin in that area.