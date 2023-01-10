Oregon Democrats working without super majority for first time in 4 years

SALEM, Ore.– The new legislative session in Salem marks the first time in four years Democrats haven’t had a super majority in the house or senate.

Democrats still hold the majority in both chambers, but passing new taxes or increasing existing ones will be harder without the super majority.

Democratic Senator Jeff Golden said he doesn’t expect the change to affect the way his party operates.

He said it’s rare for votes to be strictly along party lines.

Golden said, “raising taxes would be really tough, especially when people have so many challenges with inflation and everything else and the cost of housing in their private lives. There are so many Oregonians who are kind of on the edge economically.”

Republican Representative Kim Wallan said, “I don’t know of any republicans today who are interested in raising taxes when people are really feeling the pinch of inflation.”

Wallan said she will be focusing on homelessness and bringing jobs to Southern Oregon.

She said she’s looking forward to meeting and working with more than 20 new members of the legislature.