Oregon Dept. of Education issues school health advisory due to Omicron variant

SALEM, Ore. – To maintain in-person instruction at schools, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education are issuing a special “School Health Advisory” this month.

The state already has a plan in place to keep kids in school this winter. However, with the expected surge in cases due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, each school is urged to review and update their “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.”

The Oregon Department of Education said when school resumes in January, educators should plan on re-teaching the appropriate use of face coverings, reestablish consistent physical distancing practices, incorporate frequent handwashing, recheck ventilation systems, and take other health and safety measures.

Schools are strongly encouraged to pause extracurricular activities that could result in the spread of COVID-19.

The advisory is in effect from Monday, January 3 through January 31.