Two arrested for firing guns in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested after guns were allegedly fired within Grants Pass city limits.

Police said on the morning of January 1, the AT&T building on Northeast Agness Avenue was found damaged.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, it appeared the damage was consistent with bullets being fired into the building from nearby residences.

Investigators said witness statements and evidence led to Shawn Schill and Tony Smith as persons of interest in the shootings. They were eventually both charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangering, and unlawful use of a weapon.

“The Grants Pass Police handled numerous reports of shots being fired as part of New Years’ Eve celebrations,” Grants Pass police said. “We would like to remind everyone that discharging firearms within the city limits is illegal and can cause injuries and damage to the public. No booking photos will be attached to this press release due to a change in Oregon law which no longer allows agencies to post photos of those arrested in cases like this.”