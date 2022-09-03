Oregon Ducks kickoff 2022 season against defending national champions Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – Week one of College Football opens with a high-profile match-up Saturday.

The 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number three-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 12:30.

Georgia is coming off a dominant season that finished with a national championship win over Alabama.

Oregon finished last season 10-4 with their head coach leaving to coach Miami after the season.

First-year Head Coach and former Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning, will make his debut Saturday against his former employer.

“I think one, our players have really embraced the work, the extra work needed. That being said, I still think there are opportunities for us to prepare and get ready and continue to improve between now and the game,” Lanning said.

Oregon will need a fast start as they head into Mercedes Benz Stadium for the start of the College Football season.

