It’s a family affair at “The Southern Oregon”

MEDFORD, Ore. – There are a lot of families at the Rogue Valley Country Club watching the Southern Oregon Golf Tournament this week.

But one family trumps them all when it comes to the event this year.

The Barry family has three generations playing in the tournament.

Jim Barry is 78 years old and has been playing in the tournament for more than three decades.

His son, Jeff Barry, has been playing in the tournament for almost 20 years.

And Jeff’s 24-year-old son, Tucker, is making his tournament debut this year after growing up watching with his dad play every year.

“Well I have a cousin Mike Barry, he’s won it four or five times, he’s the golfer in our family. The rest of us are kind of out here recreationally and banging it around a little bit, but we all love it. We’re competitive and something we can do when we don’t play sports anymore,” Jeff Barry said.

The Barry’s love spending time at the annual tournament saying it’s an awesome tradition right before school starts.

Bracket play in The Southern Oregon continues Saturday with the championship rounds set for Monday.