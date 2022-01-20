Oregon ICUs filling up with COVID patients as omicron peak nears Posted by Newsroom Staff January 20, 2022 (KGW) The Omicron variant appears to be less deadly, but there are so many people getting sick that hospitals are still filling up with unvaccinated patients. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: coronavirus COVID-19 oregon Newsroom Staff January 20, 2022 Previous Article Biden addresses rising tensions in Ukraine