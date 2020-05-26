Oregon kitten born with two faces dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The adorable kitten born with two faces has died just three days after his birth.
“Biscuits and Gravy” captured the hearts of animal lovers all over the world. He had two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths.
The King family tracked the kitten’s progress on a Facebook page.
At first, Biscuits and Gravy seemed to be doing very well. According to the family’s veterinarian he only had one brain stem, but he could eat, suck and meow from both faces.
But then the family posted news of the kitten’s passing saying, “After nearly four days, he just didn’t grow. It’s hard work for a little guy like him to support a large head with two complete faces.”
On Facebook, the family thanked followers for their kindness and prayers.
Two-faced cats are rare and known as “Janus” cats. They don’t usually survive for more than one day. However, one two-faced cat named “Frank and Louie” lived for 15 years, even appearing in the Guinness World Records book in 2006.