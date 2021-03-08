Oregon leaders unveil ‘Summer Learning & Child Care’ plan

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon legislators proposed a plan to help support K-12 students over the summer.
Over the past year, students have put up with months of distance learning, with many of them falling behind academically because of the pandemic.
In an effort to offset this, Oregon leaders announced a $250 million “Summer Learning and Child Care” package to help students over the summer.
Governor Kate Brown’s Office said the package will “create grants for enrichment activities, academic support, child care, and early learning programs.”
Governor Brown released the following statement on Monday:
“The past year has been hard on Oregon kids and their caregivers––especially working mothers––in so many ways,” said Governor Brown. “As COVID-19 recedes from our communities, it’s time to bring back the summer enrichment programs that spark joy, foster creativity, and encourage healing for our children, who have persevered through adversities few generations have faced at their age. And, we must make sure families and children have equitable access to these programs, as we work to eliminate historic disparities that have been exacerbated during the pandemic.
“With students getting back into the classroom this spring, we have to facilitate a fulfilling summer for kids and their parents,” said Speaker Kotek. “They are ready for it and they’ll need more available activities. We are stepping up to encourage schools and community groups to meet the need. The summer is coming, let’s get ready.
“This is good news for students and families,” said President Courtney. “This has been a tough year. We need to get children back in classrooms, with their teachers and friends. We want young people to learn, get outside, and have fun this summer. The Legislature, working with the Governor, will make this happen.”
The plan will be presented to the Education Subcommittee of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. Funding for the program will be included in the 2019-2021 rebalance bill.
Additional details on the Summer Learning and Child Care Package are available here.