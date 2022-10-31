Oregon mayors meet to discuss future homelessness plan

SALEM, Ore. – We told you before that the Oregon Mayors Association is asking the state for money to address homelessness.

Monday, its “homelessness task force” met to discuss the plan.

The group requested $123 million from the state.

They are hoping it can be distributed on an annual basis.

Mayors suggested that cities would get $40 per resident.

Or a minimum of $50,000 of direct funding if a city can’t reach the minimum.

Ashland Mayor Julie Akins said she would like to use the money to create more affordable housing.

“More than half of the people who live in Ashland are spending more than half of their monthly income to keep an roof over their head. And there’s no way that works, it’s just math,” Akins said.

The funding would provide help with building shelters, affordable housing, hiring outreach workers and more.

25 mayors signed a letter in agreement on October 14 the committee said that number has since doubled.