Student arrested after carrying loaded handgun during Black and Blue Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’ve learned a student showed up to Friday night’s annual Black and Blue game with a loaded handgun.

According to Medford Police, during the game, a juvenile was showing off a loaded semi-automatic hand gun.

After receiving a report about the suspect, within minutes, police apprehended the juvenile.

They are being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

“They were able to develop a suspect in the case,” Medford Police Lt. Steve Furst said. “They ended up making contact with that suspect as they were trying to exit the facility and took that person into custody and recovered a firearm from them.”

According to the Medford School District, at no time was anyone threatened or harmed.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

MSD sent the following statement: