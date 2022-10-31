Student arrested after carrying loaded handgun during Black and Blue Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’ve learned a student showed up to Friday night’s annual Black and Blue game with a loaded handgun.
According to Medford Police, during the game, a juvenile was showing off a loaded semi-automatic hand gun.
After receiving a report about the suspect, within minutes, police apprehended the juvenile.
They are being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
“They were able to develop a suspect in the case,” Medford Police Lt. Steve Furst said. “They ended up making contact with that suspect as they were trying to exit the facility and took that person into custody and recovered a firearm from them.”
According to the Medford School District, at no time was anyone threatened or harmed.
MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
MSD sent the following statement:
During the Black and Blue Bowl Friday night, our School Resource Officers (SROs) received a report of an armed student at Spiegelberg Stadium. With every SRO at the game and the help of school personnel, police apprehended the student in about five minutes.
At no time was anyone threatened or harmed. SROs reported the student stated the weapon was for safety and was not part of a plan to inflict harm.
As you know, student, staff and community safety is our top priority. We’re grateful for our relationship with the Medford Police Department. The game was fully staffed with all of our SROs and additional security personnel.
If students and families see something suspicious, we encourage them to say something. They can report concerns to their school or to our Safe Oregon tip line at 844-472-3367 or [email protected].