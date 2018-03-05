Oregon meat distributor recalls ground beef, pork products

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – An Oregon meat distributor is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground beef and pork products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of certain Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. products on March 3, 2018.
According to the FSIS, the raw ground beef and pork were produced and packaged between February 10 and February 12, 2018. The following products are affected:
- 2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL EXTRA LEAN GROUND BEEF” containing package code 04118 and with 96% lean and 4% fat on the label.
- 2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.
- 2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “GROUND BEEF AND PORK BLEND” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.
- 2.50-lb. bag containing 10 quarter pound frozen “BROTHERS CHOICE 85% LEAN ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” containing package code 04318.
There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the products, which were shipped to retailers in Oregon, Utah and Washington State.
Products subject to recall all bear the establishment number of “965” in the USDA mark of inspection.
Consumers who bought the affected products are advised not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.